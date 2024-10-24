Chubb (CB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB) standing at $293.96, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 1.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.92, showcasing a 0.61% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.24 billion, indicating an 8.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.29 per share and a revenue of $56.52 billion, indicating changes of -5.55% and +10.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. At present, Chubb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.98, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 6.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.8 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

