Chubb (CB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Chubb (CB) closed the most recent trading day at $280.08, moving -3.28% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

The stock of insurer has fallen by 2.3% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.84, marking a 8.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.84 billion, up 7.12% from the year-ago period.

CB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.21 per share and revenue of $59.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.78% and +6.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% decrease. As of now, Chubb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chubb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.

It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

