Chubb (CB) Stock Moves 2.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB) closed at $361.17, marking a +2.68% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a gain of 12.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.57, marking a 7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.89 billion, up 7.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $26.77 per share and a revenue of $64.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.99% and +7.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.92, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.