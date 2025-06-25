Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Chubb (CB) was down 1.38% at $282.82. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 1.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.26%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.84, showcasing a 8.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.84 billion, showing a 7.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.21 per share and revenue of $59.73 billion, indicating changes of -5.78% and +6.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Chubb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.93.

One should further note that CB currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.