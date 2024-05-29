Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Chubb (CB) reached $261.53, with a -0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.58%.

Shares of the insurer have appreciated by 5.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $5.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.93%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.41 billion, indicating a 9.53% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.23 per share and a revenue of $54.96 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.81% and +7.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Currently, Chubb is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chubb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.13 for its industry.

We can also see that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

