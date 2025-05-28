Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Chubb (CB) reached $289, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 1.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.84, up 8.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.85 billion, up 7.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.21 per share and a revenue of $59.74 billion, signifying shifts of -5.78% and +6.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chubb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.74.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

