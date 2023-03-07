Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Chubb (CB) closed at $206.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had lost 2.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chubb as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.15 billion, up 15.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.40 per share and revenue of $48.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.17% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chubb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.29, which means Chubb is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CB has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

