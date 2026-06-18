Chubb (CB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB) closed at $323.40, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

Shares of the insurer have depreciated by 0.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.57, showcasing a 7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.89 billion, up 7.26% from the year-ago period.

CB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.8 per share and revenue of $64.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.11% and +7.4%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chubb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Currently, Chubb is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.96, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.