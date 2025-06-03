Chubb (CB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Chubb (CB) ended the recent trading session at $296.41, demonstrating a -1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 4.2% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.5% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.84, signifying an 8.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.85 billion, up 7.15% from the year-ago period.

CB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.21 per share and revenue of $59.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.78% and +6.25%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chubb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.28, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.