Chubb (CB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Chubb (CB) closed the latest trading day at $301.66, indicating a -0.08% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a gain of 3.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.92, signifying a 0.61% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $15.24 billion, showing an 8.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.29 per share and a revenue of $56.52 billion, indicating changes of -5.55% and +10.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.43% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Chubb possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.34, which means Chubb is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 6.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.