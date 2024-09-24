Chubb (CB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB) closed at $290, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Shares of the insurer have appreciated by 5.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.82%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.13 billion, indicating a 7.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.21 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, signifying shifts of -5.9% and +10.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.83.

One should further note that CB currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.