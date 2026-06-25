Chubb (CB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Chubb (CB) closed at $330.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Shares of the insurer have appreciated by 4.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.29%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.57, signifying a 7.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.89 billion, reflecting a 7.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.8 per share and revenue of $64.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.11% and +7.4%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chubb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chubb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chubb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.47.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.