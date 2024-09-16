Chubb (CB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB) standing at $291.32, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

The insurer's stock has climbed by 5.65% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.86, showcasing a 1.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.13 billion, indicating a 7.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.20 per share and a revenue of $56.36 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.94% and +10.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. At present, Chubb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chubb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

