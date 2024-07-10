Chubb (CB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB) standing at $256.32, reflecting a +1.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had lost 4.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.14, indicating a 4.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.67 billion, up 11.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.03 per share and a revenue of $55.95 billion, signifying shifts of -6.7% and +9.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chubb has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 6.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

