Chubb (CB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $13.38 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.30, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.07, the EPS surprise was +63.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined ratio : 85.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.

: 85.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 86.1%. Loss and loss expense ratio : 59.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.4%.

: 59.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.4%. Global Reinsurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 44.1% versus 56.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 44.1% versus 56.5% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio : 105.8% versus 93.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 105.8% versus 93.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Net investment income- Overseas General : $259 million versus $238.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56% change.

: $259 million versus $238.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56% change. Global Reinsurance- Net investment income : $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

: $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%. Net Premiums written- P&C : $10.46 billion compared to the $9.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

: $10.46 billion compared to the $9.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $187 million compared to the $183.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $187 million compared to the $183.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General : $3.22 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

: $3.22 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change. Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned : $10.46 billion compared to the $10.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $10.46 billion compared to the $10.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.66 billion compared to the $4.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

Shares of Chubb have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.