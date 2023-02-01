Chubb (CB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chubb (CB) reported $11.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.22, the EPS surprise was -4.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss expense ratio : 62.1% versus 59.11% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 62.1% versus 59.11% estimated by six analysts on average. Combined ratio : 88% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86.37%.

: 88% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86.37%. Property and casualty-Expense Ratio : 62.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.01%.

: 62.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.01%. Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Agricultural Insurance : 2.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.36%.

: 2.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.36%. Policy acquisition cost ratio -Overseas General Insurance : 26.4% compared to the 26.93% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 26.4% compared to the 26.93% average estimate based on four analysts. Administrative expense ratio - Overseas General Insurance : 9.5% versus 10.79% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.5% versus 10.79% estimated by four analysts on average. Policy acquisition cost ratio - Global Reinsurance : 29.8% versus 24.85% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 29.8% versus 24.85% estimated by four analysts on average. Administrative expense ratio - Global Reinsurance : 4.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.68%.

: 4.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.68%. Combined ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance : 89.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87.5%.

: 89.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87.5%. Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance : 63.5% versus 61.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 63.5% versus 61.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance : 19.9% versus 20.37% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.9% versus 20.37% estimated by four analysts on average. Administrative expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 5.9% versus 5.83% estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>



Shares of Chubb have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

