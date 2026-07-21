Chubb (CB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $15.77 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.26, compared to $6.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.9 billion, representing a surprise of -0.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Loss and loss expense ratio : 56.7% versus 58.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 56.7% versus 58.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Combined ratio : 83.8% versus 85.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 83.8% versus 85.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio : 89.7% versus 89.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 89.7% versus 89.4% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 82% compared to the 82% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 82% compared to the 82% average estimate based on six analysts. Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance : $2.05 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Adjusted Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance : $313 million compared to the $308.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

: $313 million compared to the $308.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Adjusted Net investment income- Global Reinsurance : $110 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $95.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

: $110 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $95.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%. Net premiums written- Total P&C : $12.77 billion versus $13.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $12.77 billion versus $13.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $354 million compared to the $365.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $354 million compared to the $365.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Net premiums written- Overseas General Insurance : $3.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $3.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Adjusted Net investment income- North America Agricultural Insurance : $21 million versus $23.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $21 million versus $23.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Net premiums earned- Total P&C (Property and Casualty): $11.96 billion compared to the $12.06 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>

Shares of Chubb have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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