Chubb (CB) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb (CB) will report quarterly earnings of $4.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Chubb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines' stands at $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income- Overseas General' will reach $286.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Reinsurance- Net investment income' should arrive at $56.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Premiums written- P&C' reaching $12.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Loss and loss expense ratio' to come in at 64.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined ratio' of 89.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 89.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' at 84.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.1%.

Analysts forecast 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' to reach 86.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will likely reach 66.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 88.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 52.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.1%.



Chubb shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

