Chubb (CB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

Chubb Limited CB reported third-quarter 2019 core operating income of $2.70 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The upside was driven by higher premium revenues. The bottom line improved 12% from the year-ago quarter.



The company also benefited from an improved pricing and underwriting environment as well as product, customer and distribution-related growth initiatives in the United States, Asia and Latin America.



Quarter in Detail



Net premiums written improved 6.3% year over year to about $8.6 billion in the quarter. Net premiums earned rose 5.3% to $8.3 billion.



Net investment income was $873 million, up 6.1%.



Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $754 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter. Global P&C underwriting income, which excludes Agriculture, was $753 million, up 27.7%.



Combined ratio improved 70 basis points (bps) to 90.2%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses and higher crop insurance losses.



Chubb reported after-tax catastrophe loss of $191 million in the third quarter, plunging 48.7% year over year.

Segment Update



North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 7.9% year over year to about $3.5 billion. Combined ratio deteriorated 110 bps to 86.9%.



North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written slipped 2.7% year over year to $1.3 billion. Combined ratio improved 1850 bps to 83.1%.



North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written increased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter to $938 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 920 bps to 99.9%.



Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written rose 7.1% year over year to $2.2 billion. Combined ratio deteriorated 20 bps to 90.5%.



Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written declined 14% from the year-ago quarter to $141 million. Combined ratio of 87.7% improved 560 bps.



Life Insurance: Net premiums written were up 8.5% year over year to $612 million on the back of growth in the Asian international life operations.



Financial Update



Cash balance of $1.5 billion as of Sep 30, 2019 increased 18.5% from 2018 end.



Total shareholders’ equity increased 8.5% from 2018 end to $54.6 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.



Book value per share was $120.33 as of Sep 30, 2019, up 9.8% from the Dec 31, 2018 figure.



Core operating ROE was 9.5%.



Operating cash flow was $2.2 billion in the quarter under consideration.



Share Repurchase Update



In the quarter, the company bought back shares worth $478 million.



Zacks Rank



Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Insurers



Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV missed the mark.



