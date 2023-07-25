Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chubb (CB) reported $12.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $4.92 for the same period compares to $4.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.66 billion, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined ratio : 85.3% compared to the 86.98% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 85.3% compared to the 86.98% average estimate based on six analysts. Loss and loss expense ratio : 59.3% compared to the 60.56% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 59.3% compared to the 60.56% average estimate based on six analysts. North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 79.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.62%.

: 79.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.62%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio : 82.5% compared to the 81.09% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 82.5% compared to the 81.09% average estimate based on four analysts. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 62.3% versus 61.27% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 62.3% versus 61.27% estimated by four analysts on average. Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio : 84% compared to the 87.02% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 84% compared to the 87.02% average estimate based on four analysts. Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 48.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.34%.

: 48.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.34%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio : 13.3% compared to the 13.26% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.3% compared to the 13.26% average estimate based on four analysts. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio : 6.9% versus 6.58% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.9% versus 6.58% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance : 62.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.42%.

: 62.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.42%. Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance : 20.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.23%.

: 20.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.23%. Administrative expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 6.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.92%.

Shares of Chubb have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.