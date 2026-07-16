Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Chubb (CB) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.89 billion, increasing 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Chubb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' will likely reach $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance' will reach $308.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Net investment income- Global Reinsurance' to come in at $95.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net premiums written- Total P&C' should arrive at $13.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 58.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.0% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined ratio' should come in at 85.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.6% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' of 89.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 82.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' at 84.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' stands at 64.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' reaching 87.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' to reach 51.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Chubb shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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