Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $13.07 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.41, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss expense ratio : 58.1% versus 57.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 58.1% versus 57.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined ratio : 86% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 85.3%.

: 86% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 85.3%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio : 85.9% versus 82% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 85.9% versus 82% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 65.1% versus 61.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 65.1% versus 61.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines : $1.46 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change. Net investment income- Overseas General : $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.

: $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%. Global Reinsurance- Net investment income : $57 million compared to the $54.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $57 million compared to the $54.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Net Premiums written- P&C : $10.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $10.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $359 million compared to the $291.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.

: $359 million compared to the $291.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General : $3.84 billion compared to the $3.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned : $9.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

: $9.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.69 billion versus $4.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

Shares of Chubb have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.