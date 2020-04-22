Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums up Y/Y

Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2020 core operating income of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 5.5% from the prior-year quarter. This upside can primarily be attributed to high premium revenues and strong net investment income.

Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 9.1% year over year to nearly $8 billion in the quarter. Net premiums earned rose 9.2% to $7.8 billion.

Net investment income was $861 million, up 3% year over year.

Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $778 million, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter. Global P&C underwriting income excluding Agriculture was $764 million, up 19.5% year over year.

Chubb incurred after-tax catastrophe loss of $199 million in the first quarter, down 1% year over year.

Chubb Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chubb Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chubb Limited Quote

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 10.2% year over year to $3.3 billion. Combined ratio deteriorated 20 bps to 86.8%.

North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 4.8% year over year to $1.1 billion. Combined ratio improved 850 bps to 83%.

North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written improved 21.2% from the year-ago quarter to $157 million. Combined ratio came in at 84.8%.

Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written rose 8.5% year over year to $2.6 billion. Combined ratio deteriorated 120 bps to 93.5%.

Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written advanced 8.4% from the year-ago quarter to $218 million. Combined ratio improved 70 bps to 76.1%.

Life Insurance: Net premiums written were up 11.4% year over year to $645 million on the back of growth in the Asian international life operations.

Financial Update

Cash balance of $1.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2020 declined 1.6% from the 2019-end level.

Total shareholders’ equity plunged 5.7% from the level at 2019 end to $52.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2020.

Book value per share as of Mar 31, 2020 was down 5.5% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

Core operating ROE was 9.4%.

Operating cash flow was $1.7 billion.

Share Repurchase Update

In the quarter, the company bought back shares worth $326 million.

Zacks Rank

Chubb carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Some stocks from the insurance space with the right combination of elements to surpass estimates this reporting cycle are as follows:

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. The company is slated to announce first-quarter 2020 earnings on May 5.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to announce first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 27.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.