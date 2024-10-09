Chubb (CB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Chubb (CB) closed the latest trading day at $282.83, indicating a +1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

The the stock of insurer has fallen by 3.8% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.96, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.23 billion, indicating an 8.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.32 per share and revenue of $56.51 billion, indicating changes of -5.41% and +10.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chubb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.36 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

