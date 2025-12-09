Chubb (CB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Chubb (CB) closed the most recent trading day at $301.22, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 3.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.31, reflecting a 4.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $15.28 billion, showing a 6.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.66 per share and revenue of $59.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.11% and +6.31%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.27% upward. As of now, Chubb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.14, which means Chubb is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CB has a PEG ratio of 3.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.