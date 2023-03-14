Chubb (CB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB) closed at $194.01, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had lost 10.91% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 10.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Chubb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.35, up 13.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.15 billion, up 15.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.40 per share and revenue of $48.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.17% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Chubb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chubb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.23, so we one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

