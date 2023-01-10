Chubb (CB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB) closed at $224.77, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 2.75% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chubb as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.58 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chubb has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.04, so we one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CB has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

