Chubb (CB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chubb (CB) closed at $224.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 7.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.8% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Chubb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.58 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.61.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

