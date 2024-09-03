Chubb (CB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Chubb (CB) closed the most recent trading day at $286.70, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.26%.

The the stock of insurer has risen by 5.52% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.86, indicating a 1.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.51 billion, indicating a 2.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.20 per share and revenue of $54.13 billion, indicating changes of -5.94% and +6.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chubb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.48.

Investors should also note that CB has a PEG ratio of 5.59 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.