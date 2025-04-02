Chubb (CB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Chubb (CB) reached $301.54, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 6.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.30, reflecting a 39% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.14 billion, showing an 8.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.92 per share and revenue of $60.33 billion, indicating changes of -7.06% and +7.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Chubb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.25 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that CB has a PEG ratio of 3.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

