Chubb (CB) Announces Share Repurchase Program Worth $1.5B

The board of directors of Chubb Limited CB recently authorized a share buyback program to return more value to investors. The latest authorization will allow the company to spend up to $1.5 billion to repurchase its common stock through 2021.



The company’s previous share repurchase program, approved on November 2019, will expire on Dec 31, 2020. The company bought back shares worth $326 million in the first nine months of 2020. Therefore, with the new authorization, the company now has $1.12 billion left under the buyback program.



Though it suspended share repurchase activity during the second and third quarters of 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it resumed share repurchases on Oct 29, 2020.



The board of directors of Chubb Limited also declared a quarterly dividend of 78 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Dec 18, 2020.



The property and casualty (P&C) insurer remains committed toward boosting shareholders’ value through such share repurchases and dividends. A sustained operational performance over the years has enabled the insurer to raise optimism among investors as well.



Not only share buybacks, Chubb also remains committed toward boosting shareholder value via dividend hikes. This property and casualty insurer has increased dividends at a seven-year CAGR of 8.5%. It has increased dividends for 27 straight years, with the latest hike of 4% announced this year in May. Its dividend yield of 2.1 % is higher than the industry average of 0.4%. Such initiatives not only reflect the operational and financial strength of the company but also make the stock attractive to yield-seeking investors.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Its operating cash flow increased 59.1% year over year in the last reported quarter. Such improvement in capital as well as liquidity position will not only allow the company to return more value to investors but also accelerate the company’s growth in the near term.



Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Chubb have lost 5.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 5.3%. However, we expect premium growth, discreet strategic initiatives and a robust capital position to turn the stock around in the near term.



