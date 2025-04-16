Chubb (CB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Chubb (CB) closed the latest trading day at $285.07, indicating a +0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 3.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.21% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.26, reflecting a 39.74% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.16 billion, showing an 8.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.87 per share and revenue of $60.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.29% and +7.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chubb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.71, which means Chubb is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that CB currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.