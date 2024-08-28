Chubb (CB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Chubb (CB) closed the latest trading day at $278.71, indicating a +0.54% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.12%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 0.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Chubb is projected to report earnings of $4.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.51 billion, showing a 2.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.20 per share and revenue of $54.13 billion, which would represent changes of -5.94% and +6.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chubb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.05, which means Chubb is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 5.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

