Chubb To Buy Insurance Businesses Of Liberty Mutual In Thailand And Vietnam; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) agreed to acquire the insurance businesses of Liberty Mutual in Thailand and Vietnam. The terms were not disclosed.

The two companies — LMG Insurance in Thailand and Liberty Insurance in Vietnam — offer a range of consumer and commercial P&C products, including Automotive, Accident & Health and Non-Motor insurance such as fire/property and industrial all-risk. The portfolio is coupled with complementary distribution through 56 branches, 2,600 brokers and agents, and 26 finance partners. The combined operations produced approximately $275 million in net premiums written in 2024.

The transactions are expected to be completed by second quarter of 2025 (Thailand) and late 2025 / early 2026 (Vietnam).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.