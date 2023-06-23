News & Insights

Markets
CB

Chubb Appoints Michael O'Donnell As COO, Global Reinsurance

June 23, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chubb Ltd. (CB) on Friday announced the appointment of Michael O'Donnell as chief operating officer, Global Reinsurance.

He is currently serving as Division President of Chubb Tempest Re USA and will retain this responsibility.

Prior to his tenure at Chubb, he had worked at General Reinsurance Corp., focusing on underwriting casualty facultative business.

In 2006, he joined Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda as a casualty treaty underwriter and has progressed to the position of Senior Vice President.

Chubb is currently trading at $193.78 down 0.70 percent or $1.36 in its regular trading session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.