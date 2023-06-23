Chubb Appoints Michael O'Donnell As COO, Global Reinsurance

(RTTNews) - Chubb Ltd. (CB) on Friday announced the appointment of Michael O'Donnell as chief operating officer, Global Reinsurance.

He is currently serving as Division President of Chubb Tempest Re USA and will retain this responsibility.

Prior to his tenure at Chubb, he had worked at General Reinsurance Corp., focusing on underwriting casualty facultative business.

In 2006, he joined Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda as a casualty treaty underwriter and has progressed to the position of Senior Vice President.

