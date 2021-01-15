Markets
CB

Chubb: Peter Enns To Succeed Bancroft As CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chubb (CB) announced that Philip Bancroft, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire on July 1. Peter Enns will join the company on or before April 1 as Executive Vice President, Finance, and succeed Bancroft upon his retirement.

Enns has more than 30 years of finance and investment banking experience. He spent over 20 years with Goldman Sachs in various senior roles, including partner of the firm's U.S. Financial Institutions Group, head of its Asia Financial Institutions Group, and chief executive of its business operations in Canada. More recently, Enns held a number of roles with HSBC, including his last assignment as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Coverage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular