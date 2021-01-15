Chubb: Peter Enns To Succeed Bancroft As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chubb (CB) announced that Philip Bancroft, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire on July 1. Peter Enns will join the company on or before April 1 as Executive Vice President, Finance, and succeed Bancroft upon his retirement.

Enns has more than 30 years of finance and investment banking experience. He spent over 20 years with Goldman Sachs in various senior roles, including partner of the firm's U.S. Financial Institutions Group, head of its Asia Financial Institutions Group, and chief executive of its business operations in Canada. More recently, Enns held a number of roles with HSBC, including his last assignment as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Coverage.

