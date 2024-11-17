News & Insights

Chuang’s Consortium Plans Board Meeting for Financial Review

November 17, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Chuang’s Consortium International (HK:0367) has released an update.

Chuang’s Consortium International is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review its interim financial results and discuss potential dividend payments. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keenly watching for insights into the company’s performance over the past six months. This meeting could provide crucial updates that may influence stock movements.

