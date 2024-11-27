News & Insights

Chuang’s China Reports Significant Interim Loss Amid Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Chuang’s China Investments Limited (HK:0298) has released an update.

Chuang’s China Investments Limited reported a significant loss of HK$176.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, with a net asset value per share of HK$1.38. Despite the loss, the company maintained a substantial net cash position of HK$288.0 million and total cash resources of HK$541.0 million. The results reflect challenges in their investment properties sector, impacting the overall financial performance.

