Chuang’s China Reports Significant Interim Loss Amid Challenges

Chuang's China Investments Limited (HK:0298) has released an update.
Chuang’s China Investments Limited reported a significant loss of HK$176.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, with a net asset value per share of HK$1.38. Despite the loss, the company maintained a substantial net cash position of HK$288.0 million and total cash resources of HK$541.0 million. The results reflect challenges in their investment properties sector, impacting the overall financial performance.
