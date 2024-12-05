Chuanglian Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted (HK:2371) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chuanglian Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on December 5, 2024. The resolutions, including re-elections of directors and mandates for share issuance and repurchase, received unanimous support from shareholders. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:2371 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.