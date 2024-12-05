Chuanglian Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted (HK:2371) has released an update.
Chuanglian Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on December 5, 2024. The resolutions, including re-elections of directors and mandates for share issuance and repurchase, received unanimous support from shareholders. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.
