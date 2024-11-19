Chuanglian Holdings Appoints Ms. Chen Qin as Executive Director

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted (HK:2371) has released an update.

Chuanglian Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Chen Qin as an executive director, effective November 19, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in human resources management across various industries, Ms. Chen brings a wealth of expertise to the company. Her appointment is set for a one-year term with a monthly director fee of HKD30,000.

