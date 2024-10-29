News & Insights

Stocks

Chuan Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

October 29, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chuan Holdings Limited (HK:1420) has released an update.

Chuan Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Ong Sok Hun as an executive director starting November 1, 2024, while she continues her role as CFO. With over 18 years of experience in the finance sector of the construction industry, Ms. Ong’s expanded role is seen as a strategic move for the company’s leadership. Her compensation includes a basic salary, fixed year-end bonus, and potential discretionary bonuses, reflecting her extensive qualifications and responsibilities.

For further insights into HK:1420 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.