Chuan Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

Chuan Holdings Limited (HK:1420) has released an update.

Chuan Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Ong Sok Hun as an executive director starting November 1, 2024, while she continues her role as CFO. With over 18 years of experience in the finance sector of the construction industry, Ms. Ong’s expanded role is seen as a strategic move for the company’s leadership. Her compensation includes a basic salary, fixed year-end bonus, and potential discretionary bonuses, reflecting her extensive qualifications and responsibilities.

For further insights into HK:1420 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.