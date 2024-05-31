News & Insights

Chuan Holdings AGM Concludes with Full Approvals

May 31, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Chuan Holdings Limited (HK:1420) has released an update.

Chuan Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization for the board to set director remunerations, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor. The company also received mandates for share buy-backs and the issuance of new shares, all receiving 100% votes in favor.

