Chuan Holdings AGM Concludes with Full Approvals

Chuan Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization for the board to set director remunerations, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor. The company also received mandates for share buy-backs and the issuance of new shares, all receiving 100% votes in favor.

