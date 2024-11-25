Chu Kong Shipping’s New Agreements with GDPS

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. (HK:0560) has released an update.

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises has entered into new agreements with GDPS to continue their connected transactions from 2025 to 2027, following Hong Kong’s listing rules. These transactions, some of which exceed significant financial thresholds, will require shareholder approval and adherence to reporting and review standards. An independent board committee and financial adviser have been appointed to ensure the fairness and reasonableness of these transactions.

