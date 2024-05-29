Chu Kong Shipping Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. (HK:0560) has released an update.

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholder poll. This includes the adoption of the audited financial statements for 2023, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members and directors. The resolutions also encompassed the issuance and repurchase of shares, demonstrating solid shareholder confidence.

