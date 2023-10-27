CHTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $383.31, changing hands as low as $373.01 per share. Charter Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHTR's low point in its 52 week range is $302.21 per share, with $458.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $388.27. The CHTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

