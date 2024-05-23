News & Insights

CHTC Fong’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited (HK:0641) has released an update.

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included approval of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to repurchase and issue shares. Votes cast overwhelmingly favored each proposed resolution, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance.

