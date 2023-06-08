CHS Inc. - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2 Cls B (CHSCN) Declares $0.44 Dividend

CHS Inc. - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2 Cls B said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.04%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHS Inc. - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2 Cls B. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHSCN is 0.43%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 6,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,452K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHSCN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 23.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCN by 6.87% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 47.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCN by 33.40% over the last quarter.

USIBX - Intermediate-Term Bond Fund Shares holds 400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.