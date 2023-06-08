CHS Inc. - 8% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 (CHSCP) Declares $0.50 Dividend

CHS Inc. - 8% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHS Inc. - 8% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHSCP is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 1,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHSCP by 4.48% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCP by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCP by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Accel Wealth Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCP by 7.51% over the last quarter.

CHS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

Key filings for this company:

