CHS Inc. - 7.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Class B Ser 4 (CHSCL) Declares $0.47 Dividend

CHS Inc. - 7.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Class B Ser 4 said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHS Inc. - 7.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Class B Ser 4. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHSCL is 0.35%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 3,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHSCL by 0.52% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHSCL by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 418K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHSCL by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 104K shares. No change in the last quarter.

