CHS Inc restarts Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, grain export terminal after Ida

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A hurricane-damaged grain export terminal in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, owned by farm cooperative CHS Inc CHSCP.O has resumed operations following a month-long closure after Hurricane Ida flooded the facility and knocked out power, the company said on Tuesday.

A vessel is docked at the terminal and the facility is operating on generator power, but CHS expects utility power to be restored by the end of the week, a CHS spokesperson said.

It is among the last large grain terminals to resume operations after the Aug. 29 storm that battered the region's power grid and slashed export shipments from the top U.S. grains hub.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

